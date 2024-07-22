Homeowner’s grandson “intentionally” sets home on fire, neighbor detains him until police arrive

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have determined that a house fire in Gwinnett County was “intentionally” set by the homeowner’s grandson.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call from a neighbor about a fire on Iron Gate Court in Lawrenceville on Saturday night just before 9 p.m.

The caller said smoke was coming from the outside of the home. The neighbor told authorities that the grandson of the homeowner tried to burn the house down.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a well-involved fire in the garage which appeared to have spread to the back of the home. All three adults inside the home made it out.

GCFES said the neighbor saw a person running from the home after setting the home on fire using gas cans.

That person jumped the fence into the neighbor’s yard where the neighbor detained him until Gwinnett County police arrived.

Fire Investigators responded to the scene and ruled the fire as an “intentionally set fire.”

The home had significant damage. Police have not identified the homeowner’s grandson accused of starting the fire.



