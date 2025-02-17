Home of the Legionaries of Christ in Forsyth Co. destroyed after fire caused by lightning strike

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Legionnaires of Christ was completely destroyed after a lightning strike sparked a fire at the home early Sunday morning.

Fire crews in Cumming responded to the home of the Legionaries of Christ on Woodsong Road around 4:45 a.m.

According to fire officials in Forsyth County, four of the priests who were home at the time of the fire escaped safely. The other eight priests were away and working in different locations.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with clean-up efforts and rebuilding costs.