Local

Home of the Legionaries of Christ in Forsyth Co. destroyed after fire caused by lightning strike

By WSB Radio News Staff
Lightning strike sparks fire at home of the Legionaries of Christ
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Legionnaires of Christ was completely destroyed after a lightning strike sparked a fire at the home early Sunday morning.

Fire crews in Cumming responded to the home of the Legionaries of Christ on Woodsong Road around 4:45 a.m.

According to fire officials in Forsyth County, four of the priests who were home at the time of the fire escaped safely. The other eight priests were away and working in different locations.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with clean-up efforts and rebuilding costs.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!