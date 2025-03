ATLANTA — Home Depot defeated a lawsuit alleging it listed interest for workers' back pay on the wrong tax forms, leading to improper withholding.

Workers sued the home improvement chain for allegedly rounding down their hours in 2020.

Home Depot ultimately changed the time card practices.

Now a U.S. District Court has ruled that the workers didn’t allege the type of misreporting that’s actionable under federal tax law.

The judge also rejected the workers' claims for injunctive relief.