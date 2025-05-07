Home Depot Foundation helping people gear up for hurricane season

ATLANTA, GA — It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Home Depot Foundation has committed more than $5.5M to help non-profits prepare, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

That’s on top of the $3M it pledged for wildfire response earlier this year in southern California.

More than 27 natural disasters hit the US last year causing at least a billion dollars in losses.

Forecasters predict an “above average” Atlantic hurricane season with at least four major hurricanes.

