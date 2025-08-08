Historic Randolph Lucas-Jones House regains landmark status in Ansley Park

ATLANTA — A century old Atlanta home has officially regained its status as a local landmark. The Randolph Lucas-Jones House, now located in Ansley Park, was re-designated this week after losing its landmark status more than a decade ago when it was moved from its original site near Lindbergh Drive.

Homeowner Roger Smith and his late husband, Christopher Jones, saved the historic house from demolition and relocated it to its current location to preserve its legacy.

“This house is still here. It did not meet the wrecking ball, and to me personally, the landmark status helps mark Christopher Michael Jones’ legacy,” Smith said. “While this does not prevent demolition, I certainly think it will act as a mechanism to protect it.”

Smith called the decision a turning point and said he hopes the designation will help safeguard the home for another hundred years.

“This is a turning point, and I hope that we have saved this house and hopefully cloistered it in a way that will protect it for the next hundred years,” he said.

The Randolph Lucas-Jones House is now the first home in Ansley Park to be declared a local landmark.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story