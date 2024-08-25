Highly anticipated Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever rematch to feature first WNBA halftime performance

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream is inviting fans to “set the record” for its biggest WNBA game in Georgia history.

The Dream posted on X, telling fans to come out to its “highly-anticipated” rematch game against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena on Monday night.

The team is inviting fans to set the record, once again, for attendance after its first WNBA game against the Fever had a sold-out crowd of 17,575 people.

Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker described the atmosphere as “electric.”

“The atmosphere inside State Farm Arena earlier this season was electric, and we can’t wait to take it to the next level in front of a record-breaking audience,” said Shaw Parker.

The game will also feature its first performance at a WNBA game by Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob.

And it doesn’t stop there!

Members of the 1996 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Team will also be in attendance.

“Everything about the evening will celebrate ‘The A’ in ways only the Dream can, including the first-ever performance at a WNBA game by Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob at halftime. We are also honored to have members of the ‘96 Women’s Olympic Team back in Atlanta. Their historic run to a gold medal gave birth to modern professional women’s basketball, and the WNBA itself, so we can’t wait to pay tribute to their legacy,” said Shaw Parker.

Dubbed the Women’s Dream Team, they won the gold medal in Atlanta, avenging their bronze medal finish during the previous Olympics. The team featured six Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members and is often credited for the successful launch of the WNBA.

Multiple members of the team, including Dawn Staley, Val Ackerman, Ruthie Bolton and others, are scheduled to be on hand to participate in the tribute.

The Dream announced that Monday’s match will feature the last three No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA draft – Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark (Fever) and Rhyne Howard (Dream), who missed the first matchup due to injury.

The Dream’s Allisha Gray, who became the first player in history to win both the skills challenge and 3-point contest during the same WNBA All-Star weekend in July, will also be on the court.



