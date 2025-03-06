High-stakes crossover day in Georgia, lawmakers tackle controversial bills

ATLANTA — Today marks a crucial milestone for Georgia lawmakers as they gather for Crossover Day, the final opportunity for legislation to pass from one chamber to the next. With more than 70 bills up for discussion, the House and Senate are bracing for a long and intense session under the Gold Dome.

Among the key legislative items up for debate are bills addressing doxing, school safety, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and a potential measure to legalize online sports betting. Lawmakers are expected to work well into the night as they navigate this high-stakes period of the legislative session.

One of the most closely watched proposals is the anti-DEI legislation, which seeks to withdraw funding from public institutions that promote DEI initiatives. Supporters of the bill argue that public institutions should remain politically neutral and refrain from endorsing specific ideologies. However, critics, including Democratic Senator Nikki Merritt, strongly oppose the measure.

“It is an insult to the entire state of Georgia and the diversity that we enjoy in this state and celebrate,” Merritt stated, emphasizing the bill’s potential impact on marginalized communities and inclusive education policies.

As lawmakers debate and vote on these bills, the decisions made today will impact Georgia’s laws and policies. People across the state are watching closely to see how these changes will shape the future.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.