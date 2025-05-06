High-stakes 2026 senate race in Georgia takes shape as Kemp steps aside

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has officially ruled out a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2026, ending months of speculation and setting the stage for a crowded Republican primary to challenge Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

Despite growing pressure from within the GOP, Kemp said he made the decision after discussions with his family, confirming he will not appear on the ballot next year.

The decision doesn’t come as a surprise to UGA political science professor Dr. Charles Bullock. “History has shown that individuals who have been governors and then move on to the United States Senate are usually disappointed,” Bullock said. “That’s because they have such broad influence as a governor.”

He added that Kemp’s popularity would have made him a strong opponent, calling his absence from the race “a great sigh of relief” for Ossoff’s campaign.

Kemp’s announcement is expected to start a wave of interest from other Republicans eyeing the seat. Among those mentioned as potential contenders: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene, while not committing to a Senate run, acknowledged the speculation. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got options open,” she told WSB, later adding, “Every single primary poll I’ve seen, I win overwhelmingly, and that’s because of the incredible support I have all over Georgia.”

Senator Ossoff’s campaign has indicated it is ready for any challenger, as Georgia’s 2026 Senate race draws early national attention in what could become one of the most closely watched contests in the country.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story