Here’s how much Ole Miss will have to pay Georgia after fans stormed the field

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss fans stormed the field, not once, but twice after the Rebels handed the Georgia Bulldogs their second loss of the season.

But after all the excitement has settled, the Ole Miss program will have to pay up.

Southeastern Conference rules state that a program whose fans rush the field will have to pay a fine to the opposing school. The rule was first introduced in 2004 and revamped in 2023.

The first infraction costs a school $100,000. But for programs with multiple rule violations, the fine goes up.

Ole Miss already paid $100,000 last year after fans stormed the field against LSU. So now, they will have to pay $250,000 to Georgia for Saturday’s fanfare.

If fans storm the field for a third time, then Ole Miss would owe that school $500,000.

This will be the third fine that the SEC has issued this year.

On October 12, Ole Miss found itself on the other side when LSU beat them in overtime. A week earlier, Vanderbilt knocked off top-ranked Alabama and had to pay $100,000 fine.

“There has been an increased focus by our schools to keep players and team personnel safe when it does occur,” SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent told the AP in October. “School game management staffs have especially put a lot of time into developing effective strategies for safely getting opposing teams and staffs off the field.”



