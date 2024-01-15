Here are some ways to celebrate MLK Day around Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Monday, January 15 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are many ways to honor his life and legacy around Metro Atlanta.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday at 10 a.m.

Dr. King served as co-pastor with his father at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 1960 until his death in 1968.

Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, will serve as the keynote speaker at the service.

Hands On Atlanta will offer over 100 volunteer opportunities on the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.

Their featured event on Monday takes place at the Wren’s Nest in Atlanta between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It is Atlanta’s oldest house museum and volunteers will work to beautify it by upgrading walkways, laying pine straw, building benches, and installing a Little Free Library.

Volunteers will be planting 125 trees and 5,000 daffodil bulbs in Brook Run Park in Dunwoody between 9 a.m. and noon.

Westside Future Fund is a nonprofit that supports equitable neighborhood revitalization in Atlanta’s historic Westside.

They will be painting a mural and doing general landscaping at M. Agnes Jones Elementary School on Monday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Cobb County will hold its MLK Day celebration at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre at the Cobb Civic Center between 10 a.m. and noon.

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship will search as the master of ceremonies.

Mayors from around the county and other government officials will attend the event.

©2024 Cox Media Group