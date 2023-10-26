Here are the Atlanta restaurants that now have a MICHELIN star

ATLANTA — Looking for somewhere to have dinner? Several Atlanta restaurants have now been recognized as some of the best in the world.

On Tuesday, the first-ever Atlanta MICHELIN Guide debuted with a total of 45 restaurants across the city recognized for their quality.

Five Atlanta restaurants received a MICHELIN Star. Two received a MICHELIN Green Star for their sustainable practices in their cooking.

Ten restaurants received Bib Gourmand status, which takes into account skillful cooking at an affordable price.

The MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering “outstanding cooking.” Restaurants are critiqued on “the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.”

All of the Atlanta restaurants that received a MICHELIN Star on Tuesday received just one, which signifies “restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.”

The restaurants receiving MICHELIN Stars include Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty and Mujō.

Bacchanalia and The Chastain earned a MICHELIN Green Star.

Among the restaurants achieving Bib Gourmand status are Antico Pizza Napoletana, Arepa Mia, Banshee, Bomb Biscuit Co., The Busy Bee, Estrellita, Fishmonger, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Heirloom Market BBQ and Little Bear.

View the full Michelin Guide Atlanta here.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Yvonne Zusel contributed to this story.

