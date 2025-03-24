Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 receives new body armor

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced its K-9 Duco will receive new body armor thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest for K-9 Duco was sponsored by Judy Shiflett and will be embroidered with the message “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009. Officials say their mission is to “provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,970 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.”

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Each armor vest is $1,800 and comes with a five-year warranty.