Henry County parents push back as school district ends contract with special needs Program

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Parents of special needs students in Henry County are voicing frustration and concern after learning the district will not renew its contract with the “Schools of Scholars” program, which serves Pre-K through 5th-grade students with specialized support needs.

Families received a letter notifying them that their children will return to their home schools at the end of the current school year, as the district ends its partnership with the external program. Some parents fear the transition will be harmful to their children’s well-being.

“He’s not mentally stable to deal with that,” said Cassandra McDonald, whose son is enrolled in the program. She and others worry their children will struggle to adjust.

In response, the Henry County School District says it has made significant improvements to support students with special needs, including the addition of more psychologists and mental wellness staff. Officials also point to the creation of a mental health and wellness facilitator at each of the district’s 53 schools to help with the transition.

Despite the assurances, many parents are urging the district to reconsider its decision, saying their children’s development and stability are at stake. The school year ends in just a few weeks, leaving families scrambling for answers and alternatives.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story