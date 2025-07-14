Henry County family alleges discrimination at Cumberland Mall during All-Star festivities

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Henry County family says they were forced to leave their vending space near Truist Park during Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities after being told their adult son with cerebral palsy could not remain with them.

Desmond Crump Jr. says the incident happened while they were selling merchandise near Cumberland Mall. He claims the mall’s general manager asked them to leave because of their son’s presence.

“Now we’re leaving the mall, because if my son can’t stay, then we can’t stay. We’re leaving as well,” Crump said.

The mall has since issued an apology to the family, calling the situation a result of poor communication and inviting them to return.

However, Crump says the apology isn’t enough. “To be treated that way is heartbreaking,” he said. The family is now considering legal action.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story