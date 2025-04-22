Henry County community celebrates grand reopening of Cochran Park

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County community recently came together to celebrate the grand reopening of a beloved community park.

The Board of Commissioners, county officials and Parks and Recreation Department cut the ribbon for the reopening ceremony of Cochran Park in Stockbridge on Monday.

“The grand reopening of Cochran Park in Stockbridge brought excitement to the community,” Henry County government officials said. “We appreciate everyone who made this possible as well as the community and supporters who came out to celebrate with us.”

According to the website, Cochran Park is 20 acres and features a community building, three concession stands and pavilions, eight lighted baseball fields, and a playground.