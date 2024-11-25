Hawks to honor Dikembe Mutombo

The Atlanta Hawks are set to honor the life and legacy of legendary center Dikembe Mutombo at Monday night’s game at State Farm Arena against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team will be adding a new court decal as a tribute to their former player and humanitarian. Mutombo had his No. 55 Hawks jersey retired in 2015.

Mutombo was well known for his finger wag after blocking a shot. So to honor him, Hawks players will wear shirts during pregame with his signature “No, no, no” taunt on them.

The basketball Hall-of-Famer died on Sept. 30.