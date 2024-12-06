Hawks, Georgia Natural Gas teach about sustainability during ‘Green Grocery Grab’ event

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Natural Gas teamed up to host the Green Grocery Grab event to teach students about making environmentally friendly choices.

Students at the Arthur Blank Youth Family YMCA decorated grocery bags, participated in a grocery shopping experience and learned about the importance of incorporating sustainability into everyday life.

“We’re excited to partner with Georgia Natural Gas to educate students on the importance of sustainability and how they can implement practices into their everyday lives,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are global leaders in the sports and entertainment industry when it comes to practicing sustainability, and sharing our knowledge with Atlanta’s youth can empower and inspire the adaptation of positive habits yielding generational impact.”

Hawks player Onyeka Okongwu also assisted students in creating reusable bags.

Hawks officials said students were taught about the “environmental impact of single-use bags through fun games and how the power of making choices can impact sustainability.”

Students also created a grocery list and budget before participating in a mini grocery store shopping experience with help from Atlanta-based company Goodr.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this opportunity to teach these students that sustainability isn’t just about being responsible, it can also be fun,” said Aimee Henderson, Director of Retail Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. “At GNG, we believe in empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to be successful.

Before the 2024 NBA season, the Hawks and Georgia Natural Gas also hosted a Sustainability Summit where attendees learned more about how to implement free and low-cost sustainability practices, Hawks officials said.