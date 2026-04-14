Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retains title as world’s busiest

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reclaimed its title as the world’s busiest airport, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International.

The airport welcomed 106.3 million passengers in 2025, securing the top spot once again.

It’s no secret that Atlanta influences everything. From history and music to fashion and travel, the city continues to rank among the most impactful in the country and around the world.

When it comes to travel, Atlanta remains on top.

“We congratulate the world’s busiest airports for managing growing air travel demand amid increasing operational complexity,” ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said. “These hubs keep people and goods moving, supporting global trade, tourism, and economic growth in their communities and regions. To help keep pace with rising demand, governments must prioritize sustained investment in airports and the broader aviation ecosystem.”

In 2024, the Atlanta airport welcomed more than 108 million passengers, according to Airport Council International data.

According to airport officials, Atlanta continues to play a major role in the region’s economy.

“As Georgia’s economic jewel, ATL generates more than $66 billion in annual economic impact and provides more than 63,000 jobs on-site, making it the state’s largest employer,” officials said on its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport official website. “A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, Hartsfield-Jackson is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction.”

Dubai International Airport ranked No. 2 on the list.