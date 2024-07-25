Harris campaign launches first Georgia rally at state capitol, GOP prepares for a fight

ATLANTA — The newly reformed Kamala Harris presidential campaign held its first event in Georgia outside the State Capitol as Georgia Republicans look to counter some growing support.

Dozens of Democratic political leaders, including the commission chairs for five metro Atlanta counties, gathered in Liberty Plaza for the first Kamala Harris campaign rally in the state.

State Sen. Gloria Butler from Stone Mountain remarked, “Kamala Harris represents the next generation of the Democratic Party.”

Despite claims to the contrary, Georgia voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes.

New polls seem to show Donald Trump essentially tied with Harris in Georgia.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, a long-time political veteran, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he believes turnout will be key for Harris to win.

“Turn out the base, reach out to independents and carry those five or six states that will ultimately determine the outcome of the election. You turn out the base, as you and I know that. At the end of the day, independents and moderates on both sides will ultimately determine the tone of the race,” Thurmond said.

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon also emphasized the importance of mobilizing voters.

“The grassroots and ground game is crucial in an election that will be a competitive and close election. The party that has more energized voters that get out and get out early is going to win Georgia,” McKoon said.

Both campaigns expect to make stops in Georgia before November, even though there are no immediate plans to see either Harris or Trump in the state.

“I feel very good about where things are in late July,” McKoon said.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to cover the developments as both campaigns work to energize their bases and appeal to moderates ahead of the upcoming election.