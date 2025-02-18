Hapeville police searching for man accused of shooting victim in chest, killing him

HAPEVILLE, GA — An active manhunt is currently happening in Hapeville for a shooting suspect described by police as “armed and dangerous.”

Hapeville police were called to a building in the 900 block of North Central Avenue on Tuesday morning where they found a 36-year-old man deceased.

He had been shot once in the chest.

Police Chief Bruce Hedley says the suspect was last seen in the area of Sylvan Road and Stillwood Drive.

He describes the suspect as a slim black male with a small goatee wearing an olive green long coat and gray toboggan hat.

Despite asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect, Hedley says to not approach him as he likely still has the gun he used in the slaying.

He says the killing was likely during an argument over property.

Anyone with information should call Hapeville police.