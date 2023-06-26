Local

Hall County woman accused of stealing thousands in immigration scheme, police say

Olga “Betty” Beatrice Villarreal (Gainesville Police Department)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman was arrested after officials say she stole thousands from residents in a fraud scheme.

Authorities say 51-year-old Olga “Betty” Beatrice Villarreal of Gainesville is accused of deceiving people by claiming to process their immigration status expeditiously.

During her scheme, police said Villarreal would use threatening means to further extort money out of the victims in addition to the thousands she had already stolen.

Police did not specify how much money Villarreal stole or how many victims she had.

Villarreal was charged with three counts of felony theft by deception and felony criminal attempt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5252.

