Hall County voters one step closer to deciding on increase in sales tax

By WSB Radio News Staff
HALL COUNTY, GA — Hall County commissioners are asking voters if they are willing to pay a little more in sales tax by putting a SPLOST referendum on the November ballot.

The 1% sales tax would raise $440M over six years and pay for about a dozen projects including a new sheriff’s training center, new fire department, upgrading 911 operations, recreation improvements to trails and parks, and road and intersection re-dos.

Of the sum, $95M will go to Hall County’s nine cities and towns for their projects.

Officials say while Hall County residents would pay the extra tax, up to 40% of it would be paid by out of county tourists.

The next step in the process will be a Hall County board of elections vote on July 15 to finalize putting the referendum on the ballot.

WSB Radio’s Steve Summers contributed to this story.

