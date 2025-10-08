Local

Hall County temporarily suspends planning commission amid investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
HALL COUNTY, GA — The Hall County Board of Commissioners has voted to temporarily suspend the county’s Planning Commission while an investigation is underway.

The decision follows a complaint from a resident last month alleging that a meeting was held without proper public notice.

During the suspension, all zoning applications will be reviewed directly by county commissioners to prevent delays in the approval process. Officials say anyone with an active application will be contacted by the county to determine next steps.

