Hall County murder suspect remains on the run

HALL COUNTY, GA — A manhunt continues across several metro Atlanta counties for a man accused of killing a woman at a Hall County convenience store.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 45-year-old Antwan Thurmond in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Tia Keith, who authorities say was Thurmond’s former girlfriend.

“In the fatal shooting of Ms. Keith. Thurmond is the victim’s former living boyfriend,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Derreck Booth said.

Investigators say it is likely Thurmond has fled Hall County.

Booth said Thurmond has several identifying features, including multiple tattoos and a prosthetic leg.

“He has multiple tattoos, including one that’s pretty striking or memorable and that’s of the Bible verse Romans 12:19 on his neck,” Booth said.

“Mr. Thurmond also has a lower left prosthetic leg, we know he walks with a slight limp,” Booth said.

Authorities say Thurmond should be considered armed and dangerous.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. We’re asking if anyone sees him in the community, or anywhere in north Georgia to call 911 immediately,” Booth said.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.