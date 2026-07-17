Woman shot and killed in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a convenience store in Hall County late Thursday evening.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting at a convenience store at 2925 Mountain View Road.

The identity of the victim was not released.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting suspect remains at large.

Investigators believe the victim was specifically targeted in the crime.

Mountain View Road was closed in the area of Old Oakwood Road during the investigation and reopened just before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.