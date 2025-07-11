Local

Hall County man accused of burning infant son arrested, held without bond

By WSB Radio News Staff
20-year-old Georgia man charged after burning infant son, Hall County Sheriff’s Office says
HALL COUNTY, GA — A Hall County man is behind bars on Monday and charged with cruelty to children.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Logan Wayne Hart of Jefferson was under investigation for an incident on June 27.

The Georgia Division of Family and Child Services contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office about severe burns on Hart’s infant son.

Investigators say the little boy suffered severe burns on his foot that were consistent with the foot being submerged in boiling liquid.

He also had burns on his hand.

Hart was arrested in Barrow County and is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

