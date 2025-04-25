Hall County girl admits she made up abduction attempt at bus stop

HALL COUNTY, GA — A 12-year-old girl who reported an attempted abduction at her school bus stop Thursday morning has since admitted the story was not true, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl initially told authorities that a man grabbed her arm while she waited for the bus on East Main Street. She gave a detailed description, claiming the suspect was a white male around 6 feet tall, possibly under the influence, missing his upper front teeth, barefoot, and appearing disheveled.

After an extensive search for a suspect and hours of investigation, deputies determined no abduction attempt occurred. Investigators say a neighbor simply spoke to the girl from his porch, which startled her. She then ran home and fabricated the kidnapping claim.

The sheriff’s office says they do not plan to file charges against the girl and instead will work to connect her and her family with support services.

The case is now closed with no ongoing threat to the public.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story