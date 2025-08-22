Gwinnett tax commissioner warns of property tax bill delays

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County’s tax commissioner is warning of unexpected delays in some property tax bills this year, citing sweeping changes recently passed by the Georgia General Assembly.

The new law is designed to bring more transparency to the property tax process, but officials say its rollout has created logistical challenges, particularly in high-volume counties like Gwinnett.

Most county residents should receive their bills by September 15. However, residents in the City of Grayson are expected to see significant delays, with bills not arriving until mid-November.

The tax commissioner’s office says it is working to minimize delays as much as possible