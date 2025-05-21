Local

Gwinnett senior celebrates 12 years of perfect attendance

By WSB Radio News Staff
Just perfect: (Aquir/iStock)
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — As the Gwinnett County school year wraps up, one senior is marking a rare milestone: 12 consecutive years of perfect attendance.

Kyndall Collins, a graduating senior at Archer High School, hasn’t missed a single day of school since kindergarten, a goal she set for herself in fifth grade.

“In 5th grade I was the only kid who had perfect attendance,” Collins said. “And then I realized I only had seven more years of school and I was like, okay, I’m going to complete this goal.”

Collins admits the journey wasn’t always easy. “There were days where you just don’t want to go to school,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, I have a test I didn’t study for.’ I would have those days, but then I’d think, ‘I’m this close to my goal. I just need to go.’”

Her biggest challenge came just before senior year, when she broke her ankle and underwent surgery, but still showed up to class.

Now, Collins is preparing to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall, where she hopes to continue her attendance streak as a college student.

