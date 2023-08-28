Gwinnett police use software to find missing 97-year-old from Hall County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 97-year-old man is now safe after he was located using high-tech software by Gwinnett police.

At around 8 p.m. on Aug., 18., Gwinnett Police were notified by Hall County about a missing elderly man who was possibly seen driving around in Gwinnett County.

Analysts on duty were able to find the missing elderly man in his vehicle by using flock cameras in the county.

Eventually, an officer was able to catch up with the man and get him to pull over on Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Highway.

The man then told the officer he was lost.

The officer called the man’s family and waited until they arrived on the scene.

He was reunited safely with his family.

In addition to this software being used to fight crime and help solve cases, it also allows officials to provide police with up-to-the-minute information, like in this instance.