Gwinnett police nab teenager wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have nabbed a suspect wanted in connection with “multiple” armed robberies in the area.

19-year-old Trevon Hogges of Buford was spotted on February 26 as police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. There was a high-speed chase, crash, and then a foot chase before he was eventually captured.

Hogges is behind bars on a long list of charges.

He has been charged with multiple offenses, including Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving, Fleeing, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.