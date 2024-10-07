Gwinnett police on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

Norcross, Ga. – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say on May 23, the suspect entered the Lucky Lotto Food Plus located at 4142 Jimmy Carter Blvd in unincorporated Norcross.

The suspect then ordered the victim to lock the door and began striking the victim multiple times with a stun gun, according to police, who said the attack continued as the victim was thrown to the ground and kicked in the head causing the victim to lose consciousness. The suspect took $1,000 in cash before fleeing the location on foot toward the city of Lilburn.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.