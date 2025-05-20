Local

Gwinnett police launch summer crime prevention push as school lets out

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Residents in Gwinnett County can expect to see a stronger police presence starting Tuesday, May 20, as the Gwinnett County Police Department kicks off its annual summer initiative aimed at curbing crime and connecting with the community.

As schools begin to let out for summer, police say the goal is to be proactive by increasing patrols and building relationships with residents during a season when crime tends to rise.

“Typically across the country, you can see an increase in some crimes over the summer as school gets out and young adults and teenagers have more free time on their hands,” said Corporal Ryan Winderweedle.

Officers will be out in neighborhoods, parks, malls, and event venues across the county. The department is also bringing back a more traditional, face-to-face approach by walking neighborhoods, holding weekly community walks with police leadership, and encouraging residents to take an active role in crime prevention.

“We’ll meet with certain neighborhoods to get feedback from the community, and to get the community involved in being a part of crime prevention,” Winderweedle said.

The initiative will continue throughout the summer, with a focus on visibility, outreach, and collaboration to help keep Gwinnett neighborhoods safe.

WSBs Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!