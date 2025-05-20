Gwinnett police launch summer crime prevention push as school lets out

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Residents in Gwinnett County can expect to see a stronger police presence starting Tuesday, May 20, as the Gwinnett County Police Department kicks off its annual summer initiative aimed at curbing crime and connecting with the community.

As schools begin to let out for summer, police say the goal is to be proactive by increasing patrols and building relationships with residents during a season when crime tends to rise.

“Typically across the country, you can see an increase in some crimes over the summer as school gets out and young adults and teenagers have more free time on their hands,” said Corporal Ryan Winderweedle.

Officers will be out in neighborhoods, parks, malls, and event venues across the county. The department is also bringing back a more traditional, face-to-face approach by walking neighborhoods, holding weekly community walks with police leadership, and encouraging residents to take an active role in crime prevention.

“We’ll meet with certain neighborhoods to get feedback from the community, and to get the community involved in being a part of crime prevention,” Winderweedle said.

The initiative will continue throughout the summer, with a focus on visibility, outreach, and collaboration to help keep Gwinnett neighborhoods safe.

WSBs Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story