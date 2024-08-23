Local

Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill

By WSBTV

Officer-involved shooting scene in Gwinnett County

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill on Friday evening.

WSB Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull reports there are at least a dozen officers on the scene and caution tape has been set up.

Officers said that the shooting happened near the intersection of West Broad Street and Whitehead Road.

This location is near several businesses, including bars and restaurants.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this shooting.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more updates on this developing story.

