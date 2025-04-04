Local

Gwinnett police investigating murder of teenager near Steve Reynolds Blvd

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handgun
Toddler with gun: File photo. An Iowa woman is facing charges after her 3-year-old son was observed walking down a sidewalk with a loaded handgun. (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — In Gwinnett County, police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager that occurred early Thursday morning.

Cpl. Juan Madiedo says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a report of a shooting near Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a young adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where was later pronounced deceased after succumbing to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Tyler Stephens. Police are searching for the shooter and the motive is still unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!