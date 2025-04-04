Gwinnett police investigating murder of teenager near Steve Reynolds Blvd

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — In Gwinnett County, police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager that occurred early Thursday morning.
Cpl. Juan Madiedo says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a report of a shooting near Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a young adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where was later pronounced deceased after succumbing to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Tyler Stephens. Police are searching for the shooter and the motive is still unknown.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.