Gwinnett police investigating murder of teenager near Steve Reynolds Blvd

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — In Gwinnett County, police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager that occurred early Thursday morning.

Cpl. Juan Madiedo says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a report of a shooting near Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a young adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where was later pronounced deceased after succumbing to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Tyler Stephens. Police are searching for the shooter and the motive is still unknown.