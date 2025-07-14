Gwinnett police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Gwinnett County police are investigating what appears to be a domestic-related murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation indicates or appears that at least the male’s gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted,” said Gwinnett Master Police Officer Juan Reyes.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say no one else was inside the home at the time, and they are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

While the case remains under active investigation, authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Gwinnett police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story