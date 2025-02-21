Local

Gwinnett police identify man shot to death outside a McDonalds

By Bill Caiaccio
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett police release the name of the man shot to death outside a McDonald’s on Sugarloaf Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 43-year-old Donald Stewart of Commerce got into an argument with his boss.

When officers arrived, Stewart was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

40-year-old Michael Todd of Hoschton has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

He was still on scene when police arrived. 

The two did not work at the McDonald’s where the shooting occurred, but the argument between then was work related.

