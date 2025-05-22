Gwinnett police arrest two women in car theft ring

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two women were arrested in Gwinnett County for their part in a car theft ring. Police say they were transporting stolen Honda CRVs from New York city to sell them through Facebook marketplace here in Georgia.

Cpl. Jaun Madiedo with Gwinnett police says it was a routine service on one of those cars that uncovered the operation.

Police set up an undercover purchase with the alleged seller. Mayreny Ciprian was arrested and now faces 40 criminal charges.

30-year-old Karen Mendez was also arrested. She faces 19 felony charges for allegedly selling stolen vehicles with forged titles.

Police recommend using designated e-commerce zones at police stations for online purchases. Officers can also help verify vehicle information.