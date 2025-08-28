Local

Gwinnett police arrest four men in year-long auto theft investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A year-long investigation into an auto theft ring in Gwinnett County nets four arrests.

Investigators say the suspects are linked to over 400 incidents, including vehicle thefts, entering automobiles, and related crimes.

Gwinnett County Police Corporal Juan Madiedo tells WSB Radio over 14 months, the group broke into vehicles stealing credit cards, money, and firearms.

The suspects are identified as Kejuan and Cordale Miliam, Travion Middleton, and Lydericus Broomhead.

They all face RICO and other serious charges.

However, the investigation is still in its infancy.

“There might be more suspects involved,” Madiedo states.

