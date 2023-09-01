Local

Gwinnett PD investigating second deadly shooting hours after quadruple deadly shooting

Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County neighborhood (WSB-TV)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County that happened late Thursday night.

Police said at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on Jona Trail in Dacula.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Police said two men had some type of confrontation before the shooting happened.

This was the second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County within hours.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., two people died and two others were injured in a quadruple shooting on Baldridge Drive. Investigators say the four men were arguing in the front yard of a home when shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police said if anyone has any information to share in these cases, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!