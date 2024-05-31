Gwinnett mom charged after 5-year-old boy accidentally killed himself with loaded gun left on bed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is facing murder charges in Gwinnett County after police said her five-year-old shot and killed himself with a gun left on a motel bed.

Police said there’s no excuse for not securing a weapon like this.

Williams has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Sgt. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett County police said adults are charged with murder in these cases if police can prove negligence.

“These cases are always extremely tragic and very difficult for both the officers and the family who are involved in them,” Flynn said.

Police said her three children were playing in the room while the loaded gun was on the bed.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when detectives say her five-year-old took the gun and shot himself.

“If you commit an act where there’s criminal negligence involved and the child dies from that act, then you can be charged with murder in the second degree,” Flynn said.

Police charged Williams with murder just hours after his death, along with reckless conduct and child cruelty.

Whether at a home or a hotel, Flynn said parents have a responsibility to secure their guns.

“Whether it’s a safe or at a location in the house where a child can’t reach, or can’t get access to it, it’s up to the parent to make sure they’re doing everything they can,” Flynn said.

Williams remains in jail without bond.



