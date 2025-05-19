Local

Gwinnett County’s Latin American Association Outreach Center reopens to support homeless families

NORCROSS, GA — The Latin American Association (LAA) Outreach Center in Norcross is reopening today, providing essential services to those facing homelessness and housing insecurity. After being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and suffering flooding in 2023, the center is now ready to serve the community.

Lindsey Jorstad with Gwinnett County Government called the reopening a “celebration of resilience, progress, and purpose.” The center will offer services such as workforce development workshops, food distribution, and support for caregivers and families.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday, May 19, at 9:30 a.m. The LAA is working with Hope thru Soap to manage the facility and assist individuals, especially youth aged 18-24, who need housing and other resources.

