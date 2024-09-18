Gwinnett County teen arrested after allegedly robbing multiple victims at gunpoint

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old Duluth teen linked to several armed robberies is now in custody.

Police arrested Jay-Lan Broughton on Tuesday night.

He’s the last of five teenage suspects to face charges in two armed robberies that occurred this summer at a community pool house near Buford and another in Lawrenceville.

Another 17-year-old, Edmund Buggs was charged in the armed robberies. Surveillance video from the pool house led police to Buggs in June when they arrested him.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with a victim’s mother who says her son was 15 at the time of the robbery in May. Her son was visiting a friend at a community pool house near Buford.

It was on Apple Grove Road where police say Broughton held a victim at gunpoint to rob him for whatever he had on him.

“My biggest wish is they had some kind of remorse,” she said. “My son says I’ll give you the chain and they start laughing and say empty your pockets.”

Three other teens have been arrested for their roles in the pool house robberies.

“I think someone failed these kids,” said the victim’s mother.

Broughton was booked into the Gwinnett County jail. He’s charged with three counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.