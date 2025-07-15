Gwinnett County steps in to provide transportation for seniors after state contractor ends services

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County is stepping up to assist hundreds of senior residents after the state’s primary contractor for senior transportation services abruptly ceased operations.

Community Services Director Lindsey Jorstad says the county has mobilized its resources to ensure continuity of care for the 320 seniors who rely on the service, particularly for critical medical appointments like dialysis.

“We are prioritizing essential medical trips and leveraging our own county transportation wherever we can,” Jorstad said. “Especially for families who don’t live nearby or out of state, just know that our team has your loved ones covered. I’m so proud of my crew for stepping in to fill this gap for however long we need to.”

The Gwinnett Department of Community Services and local DHS officials are personally reaching out to every affected senior to coordinate alternative transportation options.