Gwinnett County police set to host free firearm safety and security classes

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Police Department is set to host several free classes through December to educate residents on important guidelines for safe gun handling and storage.

Police say the youth are welcomed to attend, however, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Officials say all classes begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

September 9 – South Precinct | 2180 Stone Drive, Lilburn

October 9 – East Precinct | 2273 Alcovy Road, Dacula

November 3 – Bay Creek Precinct | 185 Ozora Road, Loganville

December 6 – West Precinct | 6160 Crescent Drive, Norcross (This session begins at 10 a.m.)

Seating is limited and registration is required for the classes.

To register for the classes, contact 678.442.6520 or visit the website: GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety.