Gwinnett County Police offer tips to prevent commercial burglaries

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnet County Police Department has offered tips to help prevent commercial burglaries.

Police say keeping interior lights on in all points of entry, including the back of the business is key. Also, keeping the parking lot of the business lit up helps.

Here are some tips to prevent commercial burglaries:

Lighting: Light up all points of entry, including the rear of the business. When closed, keep interior lights on as if the business is still open.

Vegetation: Trim the shrubbery around the windows so passersby can easily see inside.

Fences: If your business has a surrounding fence, make sure there are no defects or breaks. Install a taller fence and consider barbed wire if necessary.

Any Gwinnett County business owner who is interested in scheduling a free Commercial Security Survey can contact the Community Affairs Office at 678-442-6571 or visit PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com.