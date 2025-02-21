Gwinnett County police offer helpful tips to prevent car break-ins

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has offered some helpful tips to prevent car break-ins.

Among the most important tips to prevent break-ins is to always lock your cars, close the windows completely and to never leave valuables in your car, including cell phones, wallets, purses, laptops, iPads, etc.

Park inside your garage if you have one.

Don’t leave valuables in your car, including purses, laptops, or cell phones. If you must secure items temporarily, place them out of sight before reaching your destination.

Ensure nothing is visible in your car, such as charging cords, sunglasses, or loose change.

Double-check your door handles before walking away to ensure they are locked.

Report any suspicious vehicles or individuals to Gwinnett Police by calling 911 for emergencies or 770.513.5700 for non-emergencies.

“Your vigilance can help deter criminals and protect your property,” Gwinnett County police said.

In January 2024, nearly 40 cars were broken into across three different school campuses in Gwinnett County.