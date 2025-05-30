Gwinnett County police need help finding missing teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenager on Friday.

According to police, 13-year-old Grant Nicholl was reported missing.

He is described as 5-foot-6 tall and weighs 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicholl was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. He may be with Kymir Fraley, police say.

Anyone who has seen Nicholl or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.