GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Police say Mekhi Watkins of Lawrenceville was last seen wearing Grey shorts, a Grey hoodie and Black Addidas slides.

He is described as 5-foot-7 and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Watkins is asked to contact Gwinnett County police.