Local

Gwinnett County police K-9 retires after years of dedicated service

By WSB Radio News Staff
(labsas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A beloved member of the Gwinnett County Police Department is officially retiring due to health issues.

Police Chief J.D. McClure announced to county commissioners that K-9 Oli, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, is being retired after years of loyal service. McClure said, “K-9 Oli, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, served the Gwinnett Police Department with distinction since February of 2020. He’s been deployed on a total of 398 calls.”

During his time with the department, Oli played a critical role in law enforcement operations, contributing to 48 patrol apprehensions, 45 narcotic apprehensions, and 155 evidence finds.

McClure explained that the decision to retire Oli was a difficult one, as the K-9 has been diagnosed with extreme lameness and a degenerative joint disease that could impact his ability to work.

Oli will spend his retirement years at home with his handler, where he’ll continue to be cared for by the officer he served alongside.

